FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of TWOU opened at $34.12 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

