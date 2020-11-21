FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.