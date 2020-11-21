FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,855,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,475 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 323,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 105,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

