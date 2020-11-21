FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $223.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

