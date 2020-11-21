FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $15,968,000. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 97,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

