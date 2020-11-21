FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Danaher by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

