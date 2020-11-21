FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $32.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

