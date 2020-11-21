FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

