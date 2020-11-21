FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

