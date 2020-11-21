FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CMD stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.55 million. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

