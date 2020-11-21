FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

