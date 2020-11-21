FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

