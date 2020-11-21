FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

