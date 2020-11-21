FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

