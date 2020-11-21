FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

