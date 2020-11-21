FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

BEPC stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.