FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 553,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 2.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $158,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

