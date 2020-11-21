FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 120.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 261,550 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

