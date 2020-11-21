FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after buying an additional 1,035,417 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after buying an additional 917,722 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

