FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $61.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

