FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,436 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

