FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 78.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

EXPD opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

