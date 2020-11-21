FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American Express by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

AXP stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

