FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,306,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 376,426 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 90.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

