FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $63.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

