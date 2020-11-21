FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

