FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.