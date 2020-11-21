FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 188.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $368,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,716 shares of company stock worth $4,649,613. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.