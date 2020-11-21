FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $108,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.