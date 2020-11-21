FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE CMP opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

