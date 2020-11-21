FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

