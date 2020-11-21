First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

