First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.63.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Dividend History for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit