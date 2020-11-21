First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.63.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

