First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.78% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

