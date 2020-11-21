First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.08. Approximately 3,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 11,399.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 326.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 166.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period.

