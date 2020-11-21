First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $13.57 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

