First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

