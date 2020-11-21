Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.17. 1,327,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 933,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FPRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

The firm has a market cap of $675.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 446,896 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 231,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 205,576 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,988,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

