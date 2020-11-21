Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.69 and a beta of 1.17. Flex LNG has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

