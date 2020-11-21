FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

