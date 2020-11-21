Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Head to Head Survey

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $100,000.00 163.15 -$1.22 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 7.36 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.70

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Scientifics and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -3.59% Flux Power -85.12% N/A -124.44%

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Flux Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

