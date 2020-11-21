Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

NYSE TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -357.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

