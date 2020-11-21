Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 13,394 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

