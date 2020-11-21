Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

