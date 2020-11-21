Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 286.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,944 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $130.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

