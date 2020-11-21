Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.78 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $242.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $247.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

