Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.25% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

