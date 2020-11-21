Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $214.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $216.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

