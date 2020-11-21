Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,609 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 41,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after buying an additional 2,973,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 375,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

