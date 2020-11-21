Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

IWD stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

